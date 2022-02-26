Hyundai recalls over 300,0000 vehicles because ABS Unit May Cause Engine Compartment Fire

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Santa Fe, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport, 2019 Santa Fe XL, and 2014-2015 Tucson vehicles.

The Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) module could malfunction and cause an electrical short, which could result in an engine compartment fire.

An engine compartment fire while parked or driving can increase the risk of injury.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 22V056000

Manufacturer: Hyundai Motor America

Components: Service Brakes, Hydraulic

Potential Number of Units Affected: 357,830

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR Hyundai Santa Fe 2016-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sports 2017-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2019 Hyundai Tucson 2014-2015

Summary

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Santa Fe, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport, 2019 Santa Fe XL, and 2014-2015 Tucson vehicles. The Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) module could malfunction and cause an electrical short, which could result in an engine compartment fire.

Remedy

Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete. Dealers will replace the ABS multi-fuse, and inspect and replace the ABS module, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 5th, 2022. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1.855.371.9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 218.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov