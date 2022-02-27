Fort Donelson main unit road closed for trenching, installation of park water system to vehicle access Monday, February 28th

Dover, TN – The main entrance and tour road of Fort Donelson National Battlefield will be closed to vehicles Monday, February 28th, 2022. The closure is to allow for contractors to trench through the unit’s single ingress/egress road for the installation of a new water line. The road is expected to reopen to vehicles the following morning, Tuesday, March 1st.

The one-day road closure will prevent vehicle access to the park’s main entrance, located at the intersection of Fort Donelson Park Road and the “Fort Donelson Parkway”/US 79.

Areas of the park impacted on Monday include the Visitor Center and parking, tour stops one through six, the earthen Fort Donelson, and the picnic and river battery areas along the Cumberland River.



On both Monday and Tuesday, visitors seeking park information may visit the historic Dover Hotel / “Surrender House,” located at 101 Petty Street, Dover. There, rangers will provide visitor center orientation from 9:00am to 4:00pm.



All other areas of the park, including the Dover Hotel and the Fort Donelson National Cemetery, will remain fully accessible during their normal operating hours. Those seeking further visitor information may reach the park’s rangers at 931.232.5706 ext. 0.



Any changes or necessary updates to the road closure and park access will be posted online via both the Fort Donelson web page www.nps.gov/fodo/planyourvisit/calendar.htm and the park’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/fortdonelsonnps