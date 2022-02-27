Austin Peay State University Softball’s final game in Birmingham rained out

Birmingham, AL – With rain overnight Saturday into Sunday morning in the Birmingham, Alabama, area Austin Peay softball’s final day of play at the Blazer Invite has been canceled.

Austin Peay (9-5) was scheduled to face tournament host Alabama Birmingham (7-8) at 12:30pm, but with the cancellation, the game will not be made up.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team is off until next weekend, when they play their first home games of the 2022 season, as they host the Governors Classic next Friday through Sunday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.

Joining the APSU Govs next weekend in the classic will be future ASUN Conference opponent Bellarmine, as well as Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa.

