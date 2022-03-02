Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for March 2nd, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 2nd, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Tammy is a young female German Shepherd. She is up to date on vaccinations and will be spayed before leaving. For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Harry is a young male, medium size Domestic shorthair. Everyone is just wild about Harry!! He is up to date on vaccinations, fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before leaving.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Esme is patiently waiting for her new family. She is up to date on shots, litter trained, spayed and loves attention but isn’t sure how to go about asking for it but she will follow you everywhere. She loves a soft comfy blanket and a quiet place to rest and recharge.

You can find her through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Khera & Khali are a cute pair of 7-month-old Calico sweeties. These beautiful girls were both born with only 3 legs, but that doesn’t stop them at all. They play hard and get around very well. They are fully vetted, spayed, up to date on shots, and litter trained. They need to be adopted together.

This duo can be found through the Cat Adoption Team.( CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue.

Pup-Pup is waiting for his forever family. This sweet boy wants nothing more than to have his very own home. Pup is a Pit mix and fully vetted, shots current and neutered. He is a smart, well-mannered boy and already knows some basic commands.

He is fine with polite dogs but needs a cat-free home. Pup-Pup would love a family that enjoys any activities be it swimming, hiking, or playing in the snow. He will make a great addition to your family.

Come find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Banjo is an adult male mixed breed, medium-sized, weighing in at roughly 60 pounds. Fully vetted, shots up to date, and neutered. The vet thinks sweet Banjo might have had a slight traumatic brain injury as he does exhibit a few little ticks and quirks.

He looks like he’s dancing when he’s happy and does take it slowly going downstairs. None of this holds this guy back and he is just a bundle of fun. House and crate trained, good with cats, children, and other dogs. This boy is ALWAYS happy and has the sweetest personality!

Banjo can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615-260-8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Melina is still available!. Up to date on age-appropriate shots and will be spayed when age-appropriate. She is a 3 and a half-month-old Australian Heeler/Cattle Dog/ Lakeland Terrier mix. She was the smallest in her litter but has the biggest personality! Very playful and sweet. Good with other dogs and children.

You can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Doolin is a handsome 2-year-old male neutered German Shepherd. He is in process of being fully vetted and shots updated. He is a sweet boy who prefers to be with female dogs. He is house trained as well. Doolin does have a few quirks, when he gets excited he chases his tail and growls. It might be a neurological quirk. Otherwise, this boy loves everyone and everything!

If you want to see Doolin, please reach out to Lisa or Viktoria at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5741 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

McDreamy has the most lovely color coat and eyes. This beautiful 2-year-old guy is quiet and loving. He weighs 14 pounds and enjoys being held but will let you know when he’s done. He needs to be an only cat but with proper introductions, he might be ok with a calm dog. Fully vetted, neutered, and ready for his forever home. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

For more information on him please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.