Music-Filled Old Timer’s Day Set for Labor Day at Pickett CCC Memorial State Park

Jamestown, TN – This Labor Day, September 2nd, Pickett CCC Memorial State Park will come alive with the sounds of traditional music for its annual Old Timer’s Day. The longest-running music festival in the Tennessee Cumberlands, Old Timer’s Day has been a cherished celebration of old-time music traditions since its inception in 1976.

The event, which will take place from 10:00am to 5:00pm. CT in the park’s picnic area, promises a full day of performances by regional talent. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own instruments to join in on the musical fun. The main stage, located at the recreation lodge, will be the heart of the festival.

“If you like music, you will love Old Timer’s Day,” said Park Ranger Michael Hodge. “Like many other parts of Tennessee, music plays a special role here, and this is a great event for all families. Everyone is welcome.”

As a beloved tradition in the Upper Cumberland region, Old Timer’s Day continues to foster community spirit while keeping the area’s rich musical heritage alive. It’s a perfect event for families, music lovers, and anyone who appreciates the beauty of Tennessee’s cultural legacy.

About Pickett CCC Memorial State Park

Pickett CCC Memorial State Park lies within the 20,887-acres Pickett State Forest and is adjacent to the massive 125,000 acre Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. In 1933, the Stearns Coal and Lumber Company donated nearly 12,000 acres of land to the State of Tennessee to be developed as a forest recreational area.

Initial development of the area by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) occurred between 1934 through 1942. The CCC constructed hiking trails, five rustic cabins, a recreation lodge, a ranger station, and a 12-acre lake. The park memorializes and preserves the unique work of the CCC who first developed the park.

In 2015, Pickett CCC Memorial State Park and Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area earned Silver-tier International Dark Sky Park designation. It became the first state park in the Southeast to gain this prestigious recognition. Visitors can enjoy sweeping, rich views of the night sky similar to those found in many of the Western states.

