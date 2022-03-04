Austin Peay State University Softball wins Two at Governors Classic

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball senior Lexi Osowski’s walk-off home run versus Northern Iowa, Friday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, helped power the Govs to a sweep of their two games on the opening day of the Governors Classic, as they rallied in the opener to defeat the Panthers, 3-2, before edging Northern Illinois in the nightcap, 4-3.

Austin Peay 3, Northern Iowa 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Northern Iowa 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 4 0 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 6 0

W: BENEFIEL, Jordan (6-2) L: HEYER, Samantha (1-3)

Austin Peay State University (11-5) would play from behind right from the start against Northern Iowa (4-8), with the Panthers lead-off hitter blasting a home run over the center-field wall on the second pitch of the game for a quick 1-0 lead.

The score would remain that way until the top of the fifth when the Panthers pushed across their second run.

APSU still trailed 2-0 heading into their final at bat in the seventh, but pinch hitter Morgan McMahon opened the inning by drawing a walk, followed by a single by Morgan Zuege, to put the tying runs on the base.

A fielder’s choice and a strikeout would follow for the Govs, taking them down to their final out of the game, but it also brought up the Govs hottest hitter in Lexi Osowski, who hammered the first pitch she saw off the scoreboard in left field for a walk-off three-run homer to lift the Govs to the come-from-behind victory.

Jordan Benefiel (6-2) got the complete-game win, allowing two runs on just four hits while walking two and striking out two.

Austin Peay 4, Northern Illinois 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Northern Illinois 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 3 8 0 Austin Peay 1 0 2 0 1 0 X 4 12 0

W: MULLINS, Harley (2-0) L: NORRED, Claire (2-3) S: MIENER, Samantha (1)

Unlike the Govs opener, Austin Peay State University played with the lead the entire game, scoring a first-inning run on a one-out triple by Osowski, driving in Bailey Shorter, who opened the inning with a single.

APSU would extend its lead to three runs in the third inning, with Osowski starting things off with a two-out double, move to third on a single by Brooke Pfefferle, with both then scoring on a double down the left field line by Mea Clark.

The Huskies (5-5) would cut the APSU Govs lead down to one run, 3-2, with two runs in the top of the fourth, but the Govs would add an insurance run in the fifth inning, coming on Clarks’ fourth home run of the season, making it 4-2.

Northern Illinois would try to rally in the top of the seventh, scoring a run to make it 4-3, but Samantha Miener was able to closeout the game to pick up her first collegiate save for APSU starter Harley Mullins (2-0).

Inside the Boxscore

The first game for the APSU Govs on Friday versus Northern Iowa was the program’s 1,750 game all time.

Osowki’s four RBIs on Friday gives her 82 for her career, moving her into 10th place all-time in program history, passing Jane Goodson (1986-89).



Osowski’s walk-off home run was the first walk-off homer by a Govs player since Kelsey Gross walked off Michigan State on March 17, 2019.



Osowski has reached base in 27 straight games, dating back to the end of the 2021 season, the second-longest such streak by a Govs player since the 2000 season (Kacy Acree, 30 games 2018).



Austin Peay State University is now 4-1 this season in one-run games.



Austin Peay State University recorded a season-high 14 assists vs. Northern Illinois.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team continues play at the Governors Classic on Saturday, with a rematch versus the same two teams it played on Friday, starting with a 1:00pm contest versus Northern Illinois, followed by a 3:30pm contest versus Northern Iowa.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.