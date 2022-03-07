41.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 7, 2022
Clarksville Police Department announces High Visibility Traffic Engagement Safety Event March 9th-10th

By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that on March 9th and 10th, 2022 from 9:00am until 1:00pm, multiple law enforcement agencies will combine forces to conduct two consecutive days of High Visibility Traffic Engagement in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area.

Members of the Clarksville Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) will work in unison on the major roadways in our area.

The primary focus will be geared toward reducing DUI’s, aggressive driving, speeding, unsafe lane changes, improper turns, and other factors which can lead to serious injury and fatal crashes.
 
Additionally, they will be promoting proper seatbelt and child safety seat usage and discourage distracted driving.
 
This event is being coordinated by the Clarksville-Montgomery County Traffic Safety Task Force.

Areas of focus will be the following roadways:

  • Tiny Town Road.
  • 41A.
  • Highway 374 (Warfield Boulevard / 101st Airborne Division Parkway.
  • Trenton Road.
  • Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The Clarksville Police Department encourages everyone to slow down to the posted speed limits, obey traffic signals and never drink and drive.

