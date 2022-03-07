APSU Women’s Golf beats Presbyterian, Samford at Oyster Shuck Match Play

Charleston, SC – In its first action of the spring season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team picked up a pair of wins at the Oyster Shuck Match Play, hosted by The Citadel, to advance to the championship match against Western Carolina, Tuesday, at Charleston Municipal Golf Club. The Governors opened with a 4 ½-½ win over Presbyterian before beating Samford, 3-2, in a semifinal match.

Austin Peay State University opened the tournament with a convincing win against Presbyterian, not dropping a single match at the par-72, 5,820-yard track. Freshman Erica Scutt led the Governors off with a 5 and 3 win over Presbyterian’s Sarah Boteler. On the No. 2 line, graduate Riley Cooper halved her match and the Govs held a 1½-½ lead over the Blue Hose.



That was as close as Presbyterian would get in the opening match of the event, with Shelby Darnell winning 2 and 1 and Kaley Campbell winning 2 up to secure the match for the Governors. But with the No. 5 line still to play, Taylor Dedmen put together a dominant 6 and 5 win to send the Governors to the semifinals of the event.



In the semifinals, Austin Peay State University was matched up with Samford, who beat The Citadel, 4 ½-½, in their opening match. Samford was able to take an early lead on the Governors, with Mary Kate Horton beating Scutt, 5 and 4, and Bailey Dunstan beating Cooper, 2 up. Cooper went to her 18th hole down one but was unable to take the final hole and halve the match.

In the final three matches on the course, APSU trailed in each at one point in time. Campbell started the comeback for Austin Peay State University, making a par on her 18th hole to beat Samford’s Kelley Topiwala, 1 up. Then it was Darnell, who saved par on the final hole of her match to pick up a 1 up win over Christian Williams and tie the overall match score, 2-2.

In the final match of the day, Dedmen was four down at one point on the back nine but won five of her final seven holes to claim a 1 up victory over Sophie Membrino. Dedmen, like Darnell and Campbell, made par to win on her 18th-hole match.

“Our team battled and they played some gritty, gutsy golf out there,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “I could not be any more proud of all of them.

“Gosh, the ending. We were all on pins and needles waiting for those last few putts to drop. It sounds like Kaley made a good par save on the last hole, Shelby made a heck of a par on the last hole, and then Taylor made a par on the last hole. So, we all won with a par, but we needed it. I looked at each of them and told them that I need you to win, because if you don’t, then we lose. I knew we couldn’t halve the holes with Samford, we had to take it from them. They all kind of finished in spurts, so the entire team was there watching Taylor make her par putt to win the whole match. It was a fun moment.”

Austin Peay State Universitywill be back in action at the Oyster Shuck Match Play when it tees off in the championship match against Western Carolina on Tuesday that begins at 9:15am CT at Charleston Municipal Golf Club.

Results

Austin Peay def. Presbyterian, 4½-½

Erica Scott (APSU) def Sarah Botter (PC), 5&3

Riley Cooper (APSU) and Madison Chappell (PC), Halved

Shelby Darnell (APSU) def Sofia Carles (PC), 2&1

Kaley Campbell (APSU) def Taylor Gardner (PC), 2UP

Taylor Dedmen (APSU) def Sanders Hinds (PC), 6&5

Austin Peay def. Samford, 3-2

Mary Kate Horton (SAM) def Erica Scutt (APSU), 5&4

Bailey Dunstan (SAM) def Riley Cooper (APSU), 2UP

Shelby Darnell (APSU) def Christian Williams (SAM), 1UP

Kaley Campbell (APSU) def Kelley Topiwala (SAM), 1UP

Taylor Dedmen (APSU) def Sophie Membrino (SAM), 1UP