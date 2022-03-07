Clarksville Police Department raises Motorcycle Safety, Awareness

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to remind everyone that with warmer weather, there will be more motorcyclists on the roadways.

Within the last week, there have been several motor vehicle crashes involving motorcycles, one of which was fatal.

The Clarksville Police Department would like to emphasize the importance of everyone being cognizant of other motorists. There are many factors that contribute to motor vehicle crashes, including distracted driving, speed, unsafe lane changes, and improper turns.



There has already been a rise in motorcycle crashes this year alone. So far this year there have been 17 crashes with ten injuries and one fatality.



In past years, you can see the number of motorcycle crashes covering the same period of time, with a significant increase in 2022.



The Clarksville Police Department is asking ALL motorists to please be safe.

Clarksville Motorcycle Accident Statistics