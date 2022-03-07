41.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 7, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department raises Motorcycle Safety, Awareness
News

Clarksville Police Department raises Motorcycle Safety, Awareness

News Staff
By News Staff
Motorcycle Accident
Motorcycle Accident

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to remind everyone that with warmer weather, there will be more motorcyclists on the roadways.

Within the last week, there have been several motor vehicle crashes involving motorcycles, one of which was fatal.

The Clarksville Police Department would like to emphasize the importance of everyone being cognizant of other motorists. There are many factors that contribute to motor vehicle crashes, including distracted driving, speed, unsafe lane changes, and improper turns.
 
There has already been a rise in motorcycle crashes this year alone. So far this year there have been 17 crashes with ten injuries and one fatality.
 
In past years, you can see the number of motorcycle crashes covering the same period of time, with a significant increase in 2022.
 
The Clarksville Police Department is asking ALL motorists to please be safe.

Clarksville Motorcycle Accident Statistics

Year

Total

Injury

Fatality

2018

7

2

1

2019

5

3

0

2020

7

2

2

2021

8

5

1

2022

17

10

1
Previous articleAPSU Women’s Golf beats Presbyterian, Samford at Oyster Shuck Match Play
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online