APSU Baseball falls at Lipscomb, 5-3

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team jumped out to an early lead but a big inning by Lipscomb turned the tide as the Govs fell 5-3, Wednesday, at Ken Dugan Field.

Austin Peay (6-8) drops both halves of the home-and-home series with Lipscomb (9-4).

The Governors got on the scoreboard first, scoring a run in both the first and second innings without the benefit of a base hit. Right fielder Gino Avros led off the game with a walk, stole second base, then advanced to third on a wild pitch. With two out, Lipscomb attempted to pick Avros off third base, but the throw sailed into left field allowing Avros to score for a 1-0 lead.



One inning later, center fielder Skyler Luna led off with a single, stole second base, and got to third on a wild pitch. Avros delivered the run with his fielder’s choice giving Luna the opportunity to score for a 2-0 lead.



Lipscomb battled back with the game’s next five runs. First baseman Malik Williams led off the second with a solo home run to halve the Governors lead.



But it was a four-run third inning that turned the game around. After back-to-back singles to start the inning, Govs starter Luke Brown recorded back-to-back outs with a sacrifice fly tying the game, 2-2.

However, Lipscomb wouldn’t let Brown escape the frame with third baseman Trace Willhoite providing a run-scoring double to take the lead. Williams followed with a RBI single and catcher Rudy Maxwell added a RBI double to close the inning with Lipscomb leading 5-2.

Austin Peay State University would have its opportunities over the final five innings. The Govs scored a run in the fifth with left fielder Jeremy Wagner doubling to start the inning and later scoring on first baseman Ty DeLancey’s sacrifice fly. The APSU Govs would bring the tying run to the plate in each of the last three innings, but could not get the hit they needed to keep the innings alive.

Brown (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on six hits over three innings. Jacob Weaver supplied three scoreless innings and Tyler Delong chipped in two scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

Wagner and Alexander each had a double as part of their 1-for-4 outings. Second baseman John Bolton went 2-for-3 for the APSU Govs lone multi-hit outing.

Lipscomb reliever Chandler Giles (1-0) notched his season’s first win with three scoreless innings, striking out five. Trey Nordmann picked up his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth, working around a pair of walks.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns home to open a three-game series against former Ohio Valley Conference foe and future ASUN opponent Eastern Kentucky, beginning with a Friday contest at Raymond C. Hand Park. The first pitch is at 3:00pm.

Box Score

Austin Peay 3, Lipscomb 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Austin Peay 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 6 0 Lipscomb 0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 X 6 7 1

W: GILES, Chandler (1-0) L: BROWN, Luke (1-2) S: NORDMANN, Trey (2)