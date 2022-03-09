Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for March 9th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 9th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Ranger is a Rottweiler/German Shepherd mix puppy. He is up to date on shots and is neutered which means he can go home the same day! For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Thena is a young female Domestic short-haired gal. She is up to date on shots, litter box trained, and will be spayed before leaving the shelter.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Carl is a handsome youngster who had a rough start in life. Being on the streets for a while has made him a bit food aggressive and he isn’t too keen on other cats or dogs. He does absolutely love his people though.

Carl is fully vetted, litter trained, and neutered. He will do best in a home where he is given the time, space, and patience to learn that food will always be available and that he is safe. Hopefully, over time, he might be able to be around other pets once he realizes he is safe and loved.

Carl can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Purrcy an adorable 3 and a half-month-old kitten. He is fully vetted, has had several dewormings, on flea and tick prevention, negative for FELV/FIV, and litter trained. He will come with a neuter voucher when age-appropriate.

You can find Purrcy through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS) contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bagsby is a beautiful, young Labrador mix, fully vetted, shots current and neutered. He is a smart, loving boy and already knows some basic commands. He is fine with polite dogs but needs a cat-free home. Bagsby would love a family that enjoys any outdoor activities and a large yard would be icing on the cake for this loveable guy.

Please note: Bagsby MUST have a fenced yard since he does enjoy an occasional unsupervised field trip around the neighborhood. He does come home but for his safety, a fenced yard is needed. He will make a great addition to your family.

Come find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

DJ is a 4 -5-month-old male mixed breed puppy. He is up to date on all vaccinations, neutered, microchipped. He is working very hard on his house training, loves children, and does well with other dogs. DJ is still a very energetic puppy so a family that is patient, will continue his training and give him the exercise outlets to run off that puppy energy would be perfect.

DJ can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Freya is an adult Labrador retriever mix. She is friendly, affectionate and a big couch potato! She is house trained, crate trained, microchipped, fully vetted and spayed. Good with children. She does get along with dogs but she is food aggressive so she’d do best as an only dog.

You can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sonny is a beautiful 6-year-old very energetic Bull Terrier. He and his siblings had a very rough start in life and Lisa and her team have spent so much time with him teaching him that the world is not a scary place. He is fully vetted, neutered, and looking for his forever person.

Bull Terriers are very smart, love to run and play so a home where Sonny will continue with training and outdoor activities to help channel his energy are important. He can be silly and goofy and quite the character. He is dog selective so a home where he is the only dog is probably best and NO cats.

If you want to meet Sonny, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5741 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Madelyn is an adorable female kitten approximately 3 and half months old and very active. She is fully vetted and litter trained. She loves playing with toys, enjoys the company of other cats, and enjoys being held. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

For more information on him please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.