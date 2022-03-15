Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf complete Southern Invitational

Lake Worth, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team concluded play Tuesday at its second tournament of the spring season, the Southern Invitational at The Falls Club in Lake Worth, FL.
During the two-day event, the Govs ranked seventh amongst 11 teams with a 4.83 score average on par fives. Austin Peay also ranked seventh with 146 pars to go along with 35 birdies. As a team, the Govs shot 63-over 927.
Behind Knisley was fellow senior Jordan Rodriguez, finishing tied for 49th at 14-over 230. In his first action of the spring season, Rodriguez shot a 74 in the first round followed by a 76 in the second round and 80 in the final round. Rodriguez did most of his damage on the back nine of The Falls Club, shooting five-over compared to nine-over on the front nine.
Rounding out the scoring for the Govs was senior Chase Korte at 19-over followed by senior Adam Van Raden at 22-over and sophomore Logan Spurrier at 23-over.
Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf
The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team returns to action, April 4th-5th at the Carpenter/Chaney Classic in Tunica, MS, at the Tunica National golf course hosted by Morehead State.
APSU then heads to Columbia, MO, April 11th-12th for the Missouri Tiger Invitational before the OVC Championships, April 24th-26th in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Box Score
Southern Invitational
The Falls Club
Dates: March 14th – March 15th
|Finish
|School – Players
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Totals
|11
|Austin Peay State University
|303
|305
|319
|927
|T 24
|Micah Knisley (3)
|74
|76
|76
|226
|T 49
|Jordan Rodrigues (4)
|74
|76
|80
|230
|54
|Chase Korte (1)
|76
|77
|82
|235
|55
|Adam Van Raden (2)
|79
|78
|81
|238
|T 56
|Logan Spurrier (5)
|81
|76
|82
|239