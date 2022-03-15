Austin Peay State University Softball heads to Middle Tennessee for Wednesday contest

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team plays its final pre-Ohio Valley Conference matchup against Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, at Blue Raider Softball Field, as the Governors make their final tune-up before starting league play this weekend. The game begins at 5:00pm.

The Govs (13-10) come into the game against the Blue Raiders (11-14) looking to gain some momentum heading into conference play after dropping three of four games at the Jacksonville State Invite last weekend.



Heading into the matchup against the Blue Raiders, the Govs are led at the plate by Lexi Osowski, who enters with a .457 batting average, including seven doubles, two triples, and three home runs to go with 18 runs scored and 18 RBI, while Kylie Campbell is having a terrific freshman campaign batting .410, with three doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI.



Three other Governors are batting over .300 this season, with Brooke Pfefferle (.361, 1 HR, 19 RBI) leading that trio, followed by Megan Hodum (.333), with a team-leading 22 runs scored and two triples, and Mea Clark (.301), who is leading the team in home runs (5) and RBI (19).



In the circle, Jordan Benefiel heads the Govs pitching corps with a 6-4 record, including a 2.34 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 74.2 innings of work, while Samantha Miener is 5-5, with a 3.22 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 45.2 innings and Harley Mullins is 2-1, with a 5.75 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched.

For MTSU, they are led at the plate by Laura Mealer (.347, 3 HR, 10 RBI) and Amaya Harris (.338, 2 HR, 9 RBI), while in the circle, Corrina Dodd tops the Blue Raiders pitching corps with a 4-3 record, a 2.98 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 47 innings of work.

Inside the Lines

The Govs and Blue Raiders have played one common opponent this season, Northern Iowa, with APSU splitting their two games with the Panthers, while MTSU lost to UNI.

The game will be the 56th meeting all-time between the Govs and Blue Raiders, the eighth-most played series in APSU history.

Emily Harkleroad needs two hits to reach 100 hits for her career.

Brooke Pfefferle needs three more runs to become the 10th player in program history to score 100 runs in their career.

Lexi Osowski needs one double to move into a tie for third-place all-time (Lauren de Castro 2011-14) in program history for career doubles (39).

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team will open its final season of Ohio Valley Conference play this Saturday and Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as they host Belmont for a three-game series.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.