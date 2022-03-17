Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County Meows & Martinis Fundraiser set for May 13th

Clarksville, TN – Join the Humane Society at Old Glory Distilling Co. on Friday, May 13th, 2022 from 6:00pm to 10:00pm for Meows & Martinis, a fundraiser benefiting the Cats M.E.O.W. TNR program, which is an all-volunteer, 100% privately funded program of the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County dedicated to reducing suffering and overpopulation of community (feral) cats in Clarksville-Montgomery County through Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) efforts.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.clarksvillehumanesociety.org/meows-martinis or with a credit/debit card over the phone at 931.648.8042. The cost is $40.00 per person but increases to $50.00 after May 8th. Reserved tables for 8-10 guests and sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Donations of services and/or products are being collected for the silent auction portion of the event through April 29th.
Since the TNR program started in January 2019, the Humane Society’s low-cost spay-neuter clinic has fixed, vaccinated, and provided medical care to nearly 2,000 homeless cats living in Clarksville and Montgomery County thereby preventing tens of thousands of cats from being born. The TNR program costs the Humane Society an average of $14,000 per year, so donations and fundraising events like Meows & Martinis are critical to the success and continuation of the program.
Visit the Meows & Martinis event page on Facebook for the latest information & updates.
If You Go
What: Meows & Martinis fundraiser
When: Friday, May 13th, 2022 from 6:00pm until 10:00pm
Where: Old Glory Distilling Co., 451 Alfred Thun Dr., Clarksville
Tickets: $40.00 each thru May 8th, then price increases to $50.00. Online at www.clarksvillehumanesociety.org, or with a credit/debit card over the phone at 931.648.8042. Includes dinner, dessert, entertainment, prizes and more. Cash bar, silent auction, and adoptable kitties also available. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door, space permitting.
Contact: humanesociety@clarksville.com or 931.648.8042