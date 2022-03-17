Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County Meows & Martinis Fundraiser set for May 13th

If You Go

The event will be deejayed by Lee Erwin and includes dinner catered by Liberty Park Grill, desserts by The Chocolate Daisy, music, silent auction, cash bar, and a few adoptable kitties from local rescue partners. The dress is business casual.Visit the Meows & Martinis event page on Facebook for the latest information & updates.



What: Meows & Martinis fundraiser

When: Friday, May 13th, 2022 from 6:00pm until 10:00pm

Where: Old Glory Distilling Co., 451 Alfred Thun Dr., Clarksville



Tickets: $40.00 each thru May 8th, then price increases to $50.00. Online at www.clarksvillehumanesociety.org, or with a credit/debit card over the phone at 931.648.8042. Includes dinner, dessert, entertainment, prizes and more. Cash bar, silent auction, and adoptable kitties also available. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door, space permitting.



Contact: humanesociety@clarksville.com or 931.648.8042