APSU This Week: Celebrated printmaker LaToya Hobbs to speak on campus

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design, with support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is pleased to welcome celebrated printmaker LaToya Hobbs to continue 2021-22 CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series season.

“This semester has been a busy one with visits by one world-class artist after another,” said Michael Dickins, chair of the Visiting Artist Speaker Committee. “LaToya Hobbs creates large-scale woodcuts that deal with figurative imagery that addresses the idea of beauty, cultural identity and womanhood as they relate to women of the African diaspora.”

Hobbs’ public lecture will be on Tuesday, March 29th at 6:00pm in Sundquist Science Complex, Room 106. The lecture will also be available via livestream, courtesy of CECA. Registration for the livestream is available at https://bit.ly/HobbsAPSU. The lecture is free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome.



Hobbs is a founding member of Black Women in Print and was recently awarded the Sondheim Artscape Prize and a Joan Mitchell Artist in Residence Award.



“During Hobbs’ visit, she will be working with our printmaking professor, Patrick Vincent, and some of our students to create a new print edition of her work,” Dickins said. “One of the pieces in the edition will be donated to APSU’s Art Collection. This will increase our collection of contemporary prints that we’ve been building over the past few years. I cannot wait to be able to pass this new work in the halls of the Art + Design Building every day.”

Two American operas to be performed free on campus

Austin Peay State University Opera Theatre and Orchestra will present two American operas this weekend at the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall.



The operas are “A Game of Chance” by Seymour Barab and “Gallantry” by Douglas Moore, and they’ll be on Saturday, April 2nd at 7:30pm, and on Sunday, April 3rd at 3:00pm

Drs. Penelope Shumate, director of APSU Opera Theatre, and Gregory Wolynec, director of APSU Symphony Orchestra, are directing the performances.

The operas are free and open to the public and will be streamed live on the APSU Opera’s Facebook page.

For More