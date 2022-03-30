Austin Peay State University enrollment for American Sign Language course underway

Clarksville, TN – Community enrollment is currently underway for the upcoming session of Beginner and Intermediate levels of American Sign Language through the Continuing Education Department of Austin Peay State University (APSU).

If you have been looking for an opportunity to begin learning or build upon your skills in this beautiful language, this opportunity will provide instruction in basic conversational signing.

This course, offered by the Continuing Education Department, is a non-credit course and does not require enrollment as a University student. Participants must be at least 18-years-old and enrolled through the Continuing Education Department.



Cost to attend is $149.00, which includes all instructional material needed for the course. Beginner courses will be from 5:30pm-7:00pm, Mondays through Thursdays. The Intermediate Level course will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:00pm-8:30pm. Classes will kick off on April 6th, meeting twice a week in the evening on the APSU campus, and will continue through May 25th.



Instructor Laura Farley has years of experience teaching ASL at Austin Peay State University. Students will interact and participate in skill-building activities and projects that make learning ASL both fun and rewarding.

The Continuing Education Department is a division of Austin Peay State University offering non-credit courses that do not require a student to be enrolled in the university path. Courses include certification-style courses such as Phlebotomy Technician, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), American Sign Language, and other Career and Workforce Certifications.

For more information on Continuing Education, please contact continuinged@apsu.edu, call 931.221.7816, or visit www.apsu.edu/continuing-education.