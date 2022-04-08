APSU Baseball gets 5-2 win at UT Martin

Martin, TN – Starting pitcher Tyler Delong struck out nine batters and allowed one run over six innings, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team to a 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference victory against UT Martin, Friday, at Skyhawk Field.

Delong’s (2-1) lone run allowed during his six-inning outing came during the third inning. UT Martin (8-19, 1-6 OVC) opened the frame with back-to-back hits and, after a fielder’s choice, shortstop Casey Harford singled to drive in the run for a 1-0 lead.

But Delong shut down the Skyhawks after the run-scoring hit, striking out the next five batters he faced and retiring 10-straight batters to extend his outing into the sixth inning. He would allow a single and a walk with two out in the sixth but used his ninth strikeout to end the inning.



Austin Peay (11-20, 4-3 OVC) spent the first six innings trying to solve UT Martin starter Seth Petry, who limited the Govs to two hits through the first six innings without allowing a run. After allowing a one-out single in the first inning, Petry retired 10-straight batters before allowing a two-out single in the fourth. Petry then would allow base runners in the fifth and sixth innings but got a double play in the fifth, and a runner caught stealing in the sixth to escape without a run-scoring.



The APSU Govs broke through in the seventh, beginning with an error that allowed leadoff hitter Ty DeLancey to reach base. After an out, right fielder Harrison Brown and third baseman Michael Robinson singled, with Robinson’s hit and a second UTM error allowing DeLancey to score the game-tying run.

Austin Peay State University then turned to its bench and brought in John McDonald to pinch hit a week after providing a game-winning grand slam against Southeast Missouri. The senior delivered a double into the right-center gap, getting Brown home with the go-ahead run. After a Skyhawks pitching change, center fielder Jeremy Wagner added a run with a single and shortstop John Bolton drove in the inning’s fourth run with a ground out before UTM could escape the inning.

After taking the 4-1 lead, Austin Peay State University turned to reliever Luke Brown. He promptly retired the Skyhawks in order in the seventh and worked around a one-out single in the eighth. Brown would run into trouble after allowing back-to-back singles with one out in the ninth, eventually allowing a run, but got a ground out and a strikeout to record his season’s first save.

After holding UTM to one run on five hits over six innings, Delong notched his first win as a starter. His nine strikeouts were the most by a Governors’ pitcher this season and came with just two walks.

Catcher Jack Alexander went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the eighth inning – improving his batting average to .412 this season. The Governors were held to eight hits but recorded only one strikeout in the contest.

Petry (1-6) lost despite holding Austin Peay State University to four runs (two earned) in his 6.1-inning outing. Harford finished the game 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Austin Peay State University and UT Martin continue their three-game OVC series on Saturday with a 3:00pm contest at Skyhawk Field.