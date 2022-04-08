Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball falls to UAB, Georgia State

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped a pair of matches on the first day of the GSU Diggin’ Duels, falling to UAB, 4-1, and No. 13 Georgia State, 4-1, at the GSU Beach Volleyball Complex, Friday.

Austin Peay (11-8) fell behind in its first match of the day after UAB (9-15) took a 2-0 advantage after winning g the No. 5 and No. 4 matches. The Blazers also won the extension match, knocking off Austin Peay State University’s Elizabeth Wheat and Karli Graham.

Trailing 2-0, the Governors got their only point of the contest when Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell picked up a three-set victory, winning the third set 16-14, on the No. 2 line. However, that was the last point the APSU Govs would get and UAB claimed the No. 1 and No. 3 matches.



In the second match of the day, the APSU Govs fell behind host Georgia State after dropping the No. 4 and No. 5 matches. The Panthers also claimed the extension match, beating Jaida Clark and Maggie Keenan in two sets.



Georgia State scored the match-clinching point on the No. 1 line, knocking off Moore and Powell to take a 3-0 lead. After the Panthers won the No. 3 match, Austin Peay State University got its lone point of the match in the No. 2 match when Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead won in three sets. Bullington and Mead won the first set, before dropping a marathon second set, 28-26. But the reigning Ohio Valley Conference Beach Volleyball Pair of the Week rallied to win the third set, 16-14.

Austin Peay State University is back in action at the GSU Diggin’ Duels, Saturday, with a 7:00am match against Chattanooga and a 1:00pm match against Tampa.

GSU Diggin Duels Day One Results

UAB def. Austin Peay, 4-1

1. Rachel Tam/Adriana Pereira (UAB) def. Marlayna Burlington/Kelsey Mead 22-20, 21-13

2. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell def. Dylynn Otte/Jenna Gathright (UAB) 16-21, 21-14, 16-14

3. Arden Copping/Emma Andraka (UAB) def. Demi McInnis/Tegan Seyring 21-18, 24-22

4. Naomi Ortiz/Mikayla Law-Heese (UAB) def. Carol Waite/Janvier Buggs 21-10, 21-15

5. Jessica Ennis/Ella Alexander (UAB) def. Morgan Rutledge/Maggie Keenan 21-7, 21-9

6. Jessica Twilley/Pearl Moore (UAB) def. Elizabeth Wheat/Karli Graham 21-14, 21-15

Georgia State def. Austin Peay, 4-1

1. Kelly Dorn/Elise Saga (GSU) def. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell 22-20, 21-15

2. Marlayna Burlington/Kelsey Mead def. Eden Hawes/Maddy Delmonte (GSUBVB) 24-26, 28-26, 14-16

3. Yasmin Kuck/Kayla Whetstone (GSU) def. Demi McInnis/Tegan Seyring 21-9, 21-11

4. Bella Ferary/Angel Ferary (GSU) def. Carol Waite/Janvier Buggs 21-11, 21-11

5. Chloee Kleespies/Becky Tresham (GSU) def. Elizabeth Wheat/Karli Graham 21-15, 21-18

6. Tyler Lindgren/Bailey Hatchett (GSU) def. Jaida Clark/Maggie Keenan 21-15, 21-15