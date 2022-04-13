Nashville Sounds roar back in the Seventh to defeat Gwinnett Stripers, 7-5

Lawrenceville, GA – The Nashville bats were quiet until the eighth inning, when the Sounds erupted for seven runs on their way to a 7-5 come-from-behind victory against the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field on Wednesday night. David Dahl hit a go-ahead two-run home run to cap off the comeback.

Staring into a 5-0 shutout, Weston Wilson led off the eighth frame with a walk. Andruw Monasterio scored Wilson on a single, then Garrett Whitley followed with a base knock. A few batters later, Abraham Almonte’s RBI single made it 5-2 Gwinnett.

Jon Singleton followed Almonte with a two-run triple, making it 5-4 and putting the tying run 90 feet from home plate. On the next pitch, David Dahl hit a ball over the right field fence that put the Sounds on top 6-5. Wilson capped off the inning with an RBI single to score Corey Ray, making it 7-5 Nashville in the eighth.

The Nashville bullpen kept Gwinnett from running away after Dylan File’s exit. Hobie Harris escaped a bases-loaded jam, allowing just one inherited runner to score in the fifth. Trevor Kelley, Miguel Sánchez (W, 1-0), Luke Barker and Luis Perdomo (S, 2) kept Gwinnett from scoring through the final four innings, combining to allow just one hit.



Right-handed pitcher Dylan File took the no-decision after allowing five runs (5 ER) on five hits in 4.0 innings pitched. He struck out one batter and allowed three walks.



Entering the eighth inning, Nashville had two hits. The Sounds managed just four baserunners before the offensive explosion, with none of those baserunners making it further than first base.



Wilson led the Sounds with two hits while reaching base three times. Singleton finished with two RBI and a walk. Dahl’s homer was his first of the season.



Nashville will try to take the series lead in game three of the six-game series tomorrow. Right-handed pitcher Jason Alexander (1-0, 0-00) gets the nod for his second start with the Sounds. Jasseel De La Cruz (0-0, 2.25) will start for Gwinnett. First pitch is schedule for 6:05 p.m. CDT.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville’s seven-run eighth inning is the most runs in an inning this season. The previous high was four runs in the seventh inning on April 10th vs. Durham (Sounds won 4-3 in that game).

Sounds relievers combined to retire 12-straight Stripers from the fifth through ninth innings.

Luke Barker is credited with his first hold of the season. Nashville relievers have totaled 11 holds in their first eight games.

The Sounds have scored 17 runs in the seventh inning or later this season.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.