TDOT to continue Emergency Paving to Repair Potholes in Middle Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting daytime lane closures for the following emergency paving projects for the week of April 21st–27th, 2022.

Davidson County

Rogers Group Inc. will be working on I-24 from SR 249/New Hope Road to near SR 155/Briley Parkway (MM 31 – 42). They’ll be in both the east and westbound lanes from 9:00am–3:00pm.