Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, May 3rd, 2022

Please reach out if you have concerns regarding the rezoning requests below, they will be voted on at the May 5th 2022 Regular Meeting.

ORD 101-2021-22 Mr. Ligon asked to withdraw the Intersection of Ford St. & Carpenter St. from R-3 to R-6

Notes: This is the Red River District, and the area is currently undergoing a study to review the area to protect the historical black community. I appreciate the builder agreeing to wait until the study is completed before presenting this ordinance.

ORD 109 -2021-22 Intersection of Gracey Ave. & Woodland St. from R-3 to R-6

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 NUMBER OF ACRES: .24 +/- Lots/Units: 2 Pop: 5

REASON FOR REQUEST: The owner plans to create affordable housing. Currently a vacant lot.

ORD 110-2021-22 Intersection of Tiny Town Rd. & Tower Dr. from R-1A to C-5/R-4

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 8 NUMBER OF ACRES: 8.48 Lots/Units: 72 Pop: 194

ORD 111-2021-22 Intersection of Cumberland Dr. & Eastland Dr. from R-2 to R-6

RPC: Disapproval/Disapproval

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 NUMBER OF ACRES: 0.84 Lot/Units: 7 Pop: 18

Notes: Eastland Drive is narrow, and not in character of the surrounding area.

ORD 112 -2021-22 Located at the western temporary terminus of Merchants Blvd. from C-3 to C-5 CITY COUNCIL WARD: 11 NUMBER OF ACRES: 21.89

Notes: Kroger and Publics are examples of C3, and only have shopping. This allows motor vehicle-oriented uses. Rezoning property allows for more variety of uses.

ORD 113-2021-22 Intersection of Dumas Dr. & Elm Hill Dr. from R-3 to R-6 – Application for Habitat for Humanity

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 NUMBER OF ACRES: 0.46 Lots/Units: 5 Pop: 13

Notes: Vacant lots slight slope 3 maybe 4 homes on property request due to setback requirements, rezoning to allow better use of the property. Roads will need to be widened.

ORD 114 -2021-22 Intersection of Providence Blvd. & Oak St. from C-2 to C-5

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 4 NUMBER OF ACRES: 0.51

Notes: to expand the motor vehicle-oriented business.

ORD 115 -2021-22 Intersection of Madison St. & Conroy Ave. from R-4 /H-1 to OP/H-1 Historic Overlay District

RPC: Disapproval/Approval

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 NUMBER OF ACRES: 0.33

Notes: The home was built in 1924. I reached out to the president of the Montgomery County Historical Society, and he indicated that the home has not been well maintained. He indicated that he reached out to other members, and they support rezoning as office use of the building will be better than dividing it into 4 apartments. The building will be used as a title company and law office.

ORD 116-2021-22 Intersection of E St. & Oak St. from O-1 to R-6

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 4 NUMBER OF ACRES: 1.46 Lots/Units: 13 Pop: 35

ORD 117-2021-22 Intersection of Ashland City Rd. & Glenstone Blvd. from R-1 to R-5

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 4 NUMBER OF ACRES: 6.23 Lots/Units: 74 Pop: 199