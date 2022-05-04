APSU Track’s Kenisha Phillips Earns Second Consecutive OVC Athlete of the Week award

Clarksville, TN – For the second consecutive week, junior Kenisha Phillips of Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Female Track Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced Wednesday.

It was another stellar performance on the track for Phillips last weekend at the Music City Challenge. Phillips placed in the top three in each of her four events and entered the APSU record book in the 100-meter dash and 4×400-meter relay.

Phillips finished third in the 100m dash with a time of 11.54, the second-fastest time in the event in program history. The Georgetown, Guyana native missed out on breaking the school record by just 0.03 as her time sits as the 67th fastest in the NCAA East region. She followed up that performance by finishing third in the 200m dash with a time of 23.73. It was the third top-five finish for Phillips in the 200m dash during the outdoor season.



As an integral part of both the Govs 4×100 and 4×400-meter relay teams, Phillips led APSU to a third-place finish in the 4×100 meter relay and an event victory in the 4x400m relay. The APSU Govs 4×100-meter relay team finished third out of seven competitors with a time of 46.77. Rounding out the day, Phillips helped lead APSU to an event victory in the 4×400-meter relay with a time of 3:40.19, the second-fastest time in program history.



Phillips and the APSU Govs will not set their sights on the OVC Outdoor Championships, May 11th-13th in Murray, Kentucky. Austin Peay State University will look to capture its first-ever OVC Outdoor Title.

The focus then turns to the NCAA East Prelims where the top 48 student-athletes in each event will qualify for the prelims with a chance to advance to the NCAA National Championships, June 8th-11th.

