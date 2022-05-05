16-Year-Old Ja’baree Jones is wanted by the Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Ja’baree Jones (date of birth 8/29/2005).

On April 23rd, at approximately 9:28pm, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a 911 call at the GuestHouse Hotel for a person who had been shot. Ja’baree Jones has been identified as the person who shot the victim and detectives have taken out a juvenile petition for Especially Aggravated Robbery.

He is approximately 6’ 3” and weighs 200 lbs, and has a tattoo on his forearm of a 5 point star with an “H” inside of the star. A court order was obtained to release the juveniles’ information to the public.



CPD has reason to believe that he is in Nashville, however he has numerous ties to Clarksville, specifically in the Providence Boulevard area. It is assumed that he is armed and dangerous.



Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to please contact CPD Detective Henry, 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.