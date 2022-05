Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that Fort Campbell Boulevard at Lady Marion Drive has been opened back up.

One driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The CPD officer and other driver are not reporting any injuries at this time.

The CPD officer was stopped at the traffic signal at Lady Marion Road. A SUV traveling northbound struck the Mini Cooper which was pushed into the patrol car.



Investigator Nemeth with the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating the crash.



There is no other information available for release at this time.