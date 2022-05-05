American Red Cross to install 480 Free Smoke Alarms in Tennessee during Sound the Alarm initiative

Nashville, TN – On May 7th and May 14th, 2022 volunteers and members of the American Red Cross Tennessee Region and volunteers will join together to install more than 480 free smoke alarms for local families vulnerable to home fires during a Sound the Alarm event in Tennessee.
Sound the Alarm events in nine cities to install FREE smoke alarms to make homes safer. Volunteers will be trained at local events and will then help with smoke alarm installations at area homes where teams will also discuss home fire safety with families.
Sound the Alarm events will be taking place May 7th and May 14th.
Sound the Alarm event Schedule
- Hernando, MS – May 7th
- McMinnville, TN – May 7th
- Knoxville, TN – May 7th
- Nashville, TN – May 7th
- Lexington, TN – May 14th
- Covington, TN – May 14th
- Clarksville, TN – May 14th
- Chattanooga, TN – May 14th
- Morristown, TN – May 14th
(Start times vary based on location, please refer to SoundtheAlarm.org for more information.)
Partners we would like to thank include: William Adams, John Walker, Pilot Flying J Travel Centers, The Memorial Foundation, Inc., Reynolds Family Foundation, State Farm, George R Johnson Family Foundation, Lynn and Rick Scarola, United Way of Greater Nashville, United Way of the Mid-South, United Way of East, Tennessee Highlands, United Way of West Tennessee, United Way of Greater Kingsport, and United Way of Hamblen County.
