Montgomery County Safety, Risk Director Jennifer Hood Elected to Serve on National Board

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Safety & Risk Director Jennifer Hood has been elected to serve as a member of National Public Risk Management Association’s (PRIMA) Board of Directors.

Hood has worked for the county for more than 13 years working for employees to provide a safe work environment, lower insurance costs and provide proper care for employees who are injured at work.

“Hood is known for her positive attitude and willingness to jump in and help others. Being chosen as a National PRIMA board member is a big deal that reflects well on Jennifer and Montgomery County as a whole,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.



PRIMA is the largest risk management association in the world dedicated to benefiting the public risk management community for more than 40 years. Membership for PRIMA is made up of more than 1,400 entities that are able to use the Association as a one-stop shop for education, training, risk resources, and networking. PRIMA absorbed the Public Entity Risk Insitute (PERI) in 2013, and is overseen by an independent board of six directors made up of of a public risk professionals throughout the United States.



“I am both humbled and honored to be able to serve on the board of such a prestigious organization,” said Hood.” I truly could not have seen all the blessings I have received while working at Montgomery County without the help of an amazing risk management team, phenomenal leaders like Mayor Jim Durrett and Chief-of-Staff Kyle Johnson, elected officials, department heads, county commissioners and the incredible county employees. I am proud to be part of the MoCo family.”



Under Hood’s direction the risk management department has increased awareness of safety in all departments resulting in decreased workplace injuries which saves taxpayer dollars, secured improved insurance rates and was essential in working with county departments through the COVID-19 crisis. Her vigilance and approachability have helped the risk management department evolve to where it is today.



Montgomery County is very proud to recognize her for her hard work and all that she has done for our County.