Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Clarksville Downtown Market set to open May 14th

Clarksville Downtown MarketClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Downtown Market will have its 2022 grand opening on Saturday, May 14th at 8:00am at Public Square.

The Clarksville Downtown Market is a weekly open-air market featuring farmers and artisans who offer 100% locally grown fresh produce, food items and handcrafted products. The Market has been running since 2009 and strives to provide an opportunity for customers to connect with local businesses while enhancing the quality of life in our community.

This year, 110 vendors and a variety of food trucks will be featured throughout the season. Additionally, the Market will have special events days during the season.


Clarksville Downtown Market Special Event Schedule

  • May 14th – A Fresh Start

  • May 21st – Fun with Fido

  • May 28th – Military Appreciation 

  • June 11th – Corny Cob Day

  • June  18th – Wellness Takeover

  • June 25th – Public Square Summer Picnic 

  • July 16th – Flower Fest

  • July 23rd – Tomato Madness 

  • July 30th – Christmas in July

  • August 13th – Meat Mania

  • August 27th – Clarksville Cares

  • September 17th- Hispanic Heritage

  • September 24th  – Public Square Fall Picnic

  • October 1st – Scavenger Hunt 

“Our award-winning Downtown Market is back, and better than ever thanks to the hard work of our Parks and Recreation staff,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “The return of the market is a sign that summer fun is upon us and local fresh produce is here once again. Come enjoy your Saturday mornings with us downtown throughout the summer, and experience all that local Clarksville vendors have to offer.”

The Clarksville Downtown Market is open every Saturday from 8:00am to 12:00pm May 14th through October 1st at Public Square. Visit the Clarksville Downtown Market Facebook page for announcements and updates on special events throughout the season!

For more, contact Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476 or parksrec@cityofclarksville.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department OfficeClarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

