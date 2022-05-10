71.3 F
Events

Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization to hold 2022 Memorial Day Ceremony at Civic Hall

2022 Clarksville-Montgomery County Memorial Day Ceremony
Montgomery County Veterans Service OrganizationMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization is hosting its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 30th at 10:00am at the William O. Beach Civic Hall, Clarksville.

County and city officials, as well as MCVSO staff will give remarks, with the keynote address given by retired Army Brigadier General Scott Brower, who now serves as the Director of the Bass Military Scholars Program at Vanderbilt University.

Musical selections will be presented by Stella McKnight and the Carnival and Encore Choirs from Clarksville High School, with posting of the colors by the Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office Honor Guard. Area Veterans Service Organizations will conduct a wreath- laying ceremony.
 
The William O. Beach Civic Hall is located in Veterans Plaza, 350 Pageant Lane, Clarksville. 
 
For more information, contact the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization at 931.553.5173 or .

