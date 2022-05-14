APSU Govs Baseball clips Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, 11-4

Cookeville, TN – First baseman Ty DeLancey, left fielder Gino Avros, and catcher Jack Alexander each hit two-run home runs as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team powered past Tennessee Tech, 11-4, in Ohio Valley Conference action on Quillen Field at Bush Stadium.

After a two-hour, 13-minute weather delay, Tennessee Tech (23-23, 7-12 OVC) broke a 2-2 tie courtesy catcher Hayden Gilliland’s solo home run in the fourth inning off Governors starter Tyler Delong.

But the Golden Eagles lead wouldn’t last beyond Austin Peay State University’s (19-31, 10-9 OVC) next turn at the plate. Avros singled with one out and reached third on an error and a passed ball. Center fielder TJ Foreman then doubled to left field, driving in Avros to tie the game. DeLancey would break the tie with a long-distance homer to right field, giving APSU a 5-3 lead.



The Governors would extend their lead one inning later. Right fielder Jeremy Wagner singled to start the frame. After a strikeout, Avros took a 2-1 pitch deep to left field for another two-run home run and a 7-3 APSU lead.



APSU sealed the win with a four-run eighth inning, beginning with Foreman and DeLancey each doubling in a run. Alexander then blasted his 10th home run of 2022 deep to center field for the Govs’ third two-run home run and an 11-4 lead.



Austin Peay State University posted 13 hits in the win with 10 going for extra bases. The Govs posted a season-high tying seven doubles, Foreman hitting two, and three home runs.



Avros finished the night 3-for-5 with two RBI, three runs scored, a double and home run. DeLancey was 2-for-4 with three RBI, a double and home run. Foreman and Alexander also had two hits each.



Delong (4-2), who returned to the mound after the long weather delay, picked up the win with five innings of work. He held Tennessee Tech to four runs on seven hits and four walks.



Reliever Luke Brown allowed a single to the first batter he faced but then did not allow another baserunner, retiring 10-straight batters to end the game for his season’s third save.



Tennessee Tech reliever Matthew Meadows (0-2), who took over after the delay, suffered the loss after allowing three runs on four hits over his inning of work.

Golden Eagles left fielder Jason Hinchman was 1-for-2 with a two-run double in the third inning to tie the game early. Center fielder Austin Turner and right fielder Ryan Guardino had two hits each.Austin Peay State University and Tennessee Tech resume their three-game series with a Saturday 2:00pm contest at Bush Stadium.