Clarksville Police Department arrests Tristen Deschapell, Natalie Smull for Power Street Homicide

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPS) detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit have made two arrests in relation to the May 1st, 2022 homicide of John Cole.

On May 9th, 2022, 26-year-old Tristen James Deschapell of Clarksville was served with an arrest warrant for criminal homicide. Deschapell was incarcerated in Carrollton, Georgia on unrelated charges when the warrant was served and is now awaiting extradition back to Clarksville.

On June 1st, 47-year-old Natalie Rene Smull of Clarksville was arrested at her residence on the charges of Tampering with Evidence and Accessory after the Fact (Criminal Homicide).



All three parties were familiar with each other and this was not considered a random act. This case is pending prosecution and no other information is available for release at this time.



CPD Detective Bryan Hughes is the lead investigator.