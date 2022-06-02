Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to kick-off 2022’s Summer Reading Program this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will hold a “Touch-A-Truck” event this Saturday, June 4th, 2022.

There will be trucks, food, music, crafts, and more set up to help kick off 2022’s Summer Reading Program.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will have displays set up to include the K-9 Team and representatives from the Montgomery County Emergency Services Unit.

What is Summer Reading? Readers of all ages will explore the ocean this summer as we present “Oceans of Possibilities” Activities may include songs, group games, crafts, art projects, science and engineering experiments, and more. There is plenty of fun to go around!



The 2022 Summer Reading Program is open to people of all ages, with programs, prize drawings, story times, a reading club, and more!



All programs are free of charge.



The Summer Reading kick-off party will be from 10:00am until 2:00pm.



The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is located at 350 Pagent Lane at Veterans Plaza.



More information is available at: https://mcgtn.org/publiclibrary

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library champions learning and reading, ignites imaginations, and delivers access to information and ideas. Learn more at www.mcgtn.org/library