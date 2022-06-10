Clarksville Police Department requests Public Assistance with Homicide from 2021

Clarksville, TN – On November 21st, 2021, at approximately 4:43pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to shots fired call in the 900 block of Greenwood Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, they found 20-year-old Costa Lakeif Linsey inside a blue Jeep Renegade. Mr. Linsey had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

This is still an ongoing investigation and detectives believe that the suspect(s) were in a loud, dark gray Dodge Charger.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with any information they might have regarding this homicide or knowledge about the suspect vehicle. Photos of the vehicle are attached.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Goble, at 931.648.0656, ext. 5323.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.