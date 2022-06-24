90.8 F
Clarksville
Friday, June 24, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department closes Billy Dunlop Park for Water Search, Rescue
News

Clarksville Police Department closes Billy Dunlop Park for Water Search, Rescue

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has closed Billy Dunlop Park until further notice.

At 3:18pm, emergency services responded to a missing person last seen in the water. Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County Ambulance Service are conducting a search and rescue operation with CPD’s assistance.

The public will not be allowed into the park. Robert Clark Park and Blueway will be closed as well until further notice.

Unfortunately, there is no more information available right now.

Previous articleClarksville Police Department Officers responded to Crash at Lewis Memorial Bridge
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online