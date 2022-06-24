Clarksville Police Department closes Billy Dunlop Park for Water Search, Rescue

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has closed Billy Dunlop Park until further notice.

At 3:18pm, emergency services responded to a missing person last seen in the water. Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County Ambulance Service are conducting a search and rescue operation with CPD’s assistance.

The public will not be allowed into the park. Robert Clark Park and Blueway will be closed as well until further notice.

Unfortunately, there is no more information available right now.