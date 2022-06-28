Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department reports Temporary Closure of Wade Bourne Nature Center

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department has closed the Wade Bourne Nature Center due to a failure with the HVAC system. The unit went out Monday, June 27th.

It is unknown when the unit’s manufacturer will be able to fix the system.

“As of this morning, the temperature inside the building is above 80 degrees with temperatures rising throughout the remainder of the week. That is too high for us to keep the Nature Center open to the public. All outside areas of Rotary Park, such as the trails, playground, pavilions, restrooms, horseshoe pits, and disc golf, are open. We appreciate the community’s patience and will reopen the Center as soon as we can,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Sally Burchett.



The Wade Bourne Nature Center offers an interactive area for kids and adults to learn about the wildlife indigenous to Montgomery County as well as information about the legacy of nationally recognized journalist and conservationist, Wade Bourne.



For information about Montgomery Parks and Recreation, visit mcgtn.org.