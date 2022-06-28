TBI issues Blue Alert for Samuel Edwards

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Blue Alert Samuel Q. Edwards.

Edwwards’ is wanted by Metro Nashville Police Department and the TBI for Attempted Criminal Homicide and Evading Arrest by Motor Vehicle. He now also faces a charge of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer.

He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Samuel Edwards is 34 years old, has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11” and weighs 160 pounds.

If you see Edwards please call 1.800.TBI.FIND.