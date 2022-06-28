80.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
HomeArts/LeisureMontgomery County Parks and Recreation Department reports Temporary Closure of Wade Bourne...
Arts/Leisure

Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department reports Temporary Closure of Wade Bourne Nature Center

News Staff
By News Staff
Wade Bourne Nature Center
Wade Bourne Nature Center

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department has closed the Wade Bourne Nature Center due to a failure with the HVAC system. The unit went out Monday, June 27th.

It is unknown when the unit’s manufacturer will be able to fix the system.

“As of this morning, the temperature inside the building is above 80 degrees with temperatures rising throughout the remainder of the week. That is too high for us to keep the Nature Center open to the public. All outside areas of Rotary Park, such as the trails, playground, pavilions, restrooms, horseshoe pits, and disc golf, are open. We appreciate the community’s patience and will reopen the Center as soon as we can,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Sally Burchett.
 
The Wade Bourne Nature Center offers an interactive area for kids and adults to learn about the wildlife indigenous to Montgomery County as well as information about the legacy of nationally recognized journalist and conservationist, Wade Bourne.
 
For information about Montgomery Parks and Recreation, visit mcgtn.org.

Previous articleTraditions First Bank Adds Jon Clouser, Clifton Whitfield to Board
Next articleTBI issues Blue Alert for Samuel Edwards
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online