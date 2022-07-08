Clarksville Police respond to Shooting on Hickory Grove Boulevard at Sunset Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 regarding a shooting that already occurred in the area of Hickory Grove Boulevard and Sunset Drive.

One person has been shot and has been taken to Tennova Healthcare by ambulance, his status is unknown at this time.

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Everyone that was involved in this shooting is on scene and is currently being detained by CPD pending further investigation.



Hickory Grove Boulevard is currently shut down between Sunset Drive and the 200 block of Hickory Grove Boulevard. CPD is asking motorists to find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared.



There is no other information available for release at this time.