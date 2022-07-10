TDOT Awards Contract to Continue Widening I-40

Jackson, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) awarded a construction contract to Dement Construction Company to complete the widening of I-40 from west of US412 (Exit 79) to west of the US 45 By-Pass (Exit 80) in Jackson. The 1.2-mile project also includes the reconstruction of two bridges and the installation of an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS).

The Department utilized the A+B bidding process in letting this contract to ensure the best combination of price and minimal traffic disruption. Dement Construction Company, submitted the lowest bid of $48,686,574.08 for the work. The maximum number of days to bid on the project was 1,052 days and the minimum was 687 days. Dement Construction bid 687 days. The project is scheduled to begin this weekend and is estimated to be complete in the Spring of 2024.



The upcoming lane closures will begin Sunday night, 7:00pm – 6:00am nightly throughout the week on I-40 east and westbound from Exit 76 to Exit 80 for crews to safely begin installing traffic control for the first phase of construction.



As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.



In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total loss to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.