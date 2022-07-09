Nashville Sounds get off to fast start in 6-2 victory over Columbus Clippers

Columbus, OH – The Nashville Sounds’ dominance over the Columbus Clippers did not slow down on Saturday night, as they hit four home runs in a 6-2 victory at Huntington Park and won their season-high eighth consecutive game overall.

The Sounds have hit 11 home runs in the series and have not trailed at any point, improving to 11-0 all-time at Huntington Park dating back to last season.

Brice Turang, David Dahl, and Jon Singleton each launched a homer to right field in the top of the first inning against Aaron Pinto (2-2), giving the Sounds a 3-0 lead and six first-inning homers out of their 11 in the series.

After the Clippers got a run back in the bottom of the second, the Sounds continued their onslaught in the middle innings. Abraham Almonte singled home Weston Wilson in the fourth, Tyler White smashed a homer to left in the fifth, and Dahl drove in Brian Navarreto in the sixth for a 6-1 score.



Tyler Herb (1-4) continued the Sounds’ excellent run of starting pitching in the series, giving up one run on four hits over six innings in the quality start and win. He walked one and struck out six. Then Connor Sadzeck and Peter Strzelecki combined for two scoreless innings, and Luis Contreras gave up a run in the ninth before ending the game.



The six-game series concludes Sunday afternoon at 3:05pm CT. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (9-2, 3.01) starts for the Sounds (52-30) opposite lefty Tanner Tully (5-3, 5.04) for Columbus (46-37) in a rematch from Monday.

Post-Game Notes

In addition to their 8th straight win, the Sounds have won 12 of their last 14 and 13 of their last 17. They own a season-high 6.5-game lead atop their division.

Jon Singleton’s home run was his 5th in his last 11 games…he’s hitting .400 (14-for-35 in that span).

David Dahl went 2-for-5 and is hitting .352 (19-for-54) with 4 home runs and 14 RBIs in his last 13 games.

The Sounds’ starting rotation owns a 2.17 ERA (6er/23ip) in the series…Caleb Boushley 6ip, 0r…Dylan File 7ip, 3r…Ethan Small 5ip, 1r…Josh Lindblom 5ip, 2r…Tyler Herb 6ip, 1r

Abraham Almonte has 9 RBIs in his 4 games in the series.

The Sounds’ 4 homers matched their most in a game this year (3rd time, 1st since 5/21 vs. Louisville).

