Nashville Sounds lose to Louisville Bats, 10-6

Louisville, KY – The Nashville Sounds scored two runs early and three runs late but not enough in the middle, falling 10-6 in a slugfest against the Louisville Bats on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The teams combined for 25 hits, and the series is even at one win apiece.

For the second night in a row, the Sounds scored two runs in the first inning. Keston Hiura doubled off Justin Dunn and scored on a double by Jon Singleton, who then came home on a Pablo Reyes run-scoring single for a quick 2-0 lead. The Sounds didn’t score again until the sixth inning, and the 2-0 lead held for a while. Starter Dylan File retired his first nine batters before the Bats connected for four consecutive hits in the fourth, including a three-run homer by Colin Moran that put Louisville ahead, 4-2.

After the homer, File set down three in a row, worked another perfect inning in the fifth and retired his first two in the sixth before an error led to an unearned run. Mark Mathias had singled home a run in the top half, but the unearned run in the bottom half offset that for a 6-3 score. File (4-6) gave up five runs – four earned – on six hits with no walks over six innings in the tough-luck loss.



The Bats opened a 10-3 lead with a four-run seventh against Lucas Erceg, but the Sounds stormed back in the ninth to make it close. Weston Wilson singled and scored on a double by Garrett Whitley, and Brice Turang launched a two-run homer to right field to cut it to 10-6. Down to their last out, the Sounds got singles from Abraham Almonte and Singleton before Reyes flied out to center against Fernando Cruz to end the game. Randy Wynne (4-9) recorded the victory, and Cruz notched his 15th save.



The three-game series concludes Sunday afternoon at 12:05pm CT. Right-hander Freddy Peralta (NR) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (55-36) on major league rehab assignment for the Brewers, and left-hander Brandon Williamson (1-2, 4.85) is slated to start for the Bats (37-54).

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang’s homer was his 5th of the year and 2nd in his last 9 games…he’s hitting .302 in 16 games in July with a .849 OPS and a league-high 18 runs scored.

Pablo Reyes went 3-for-4 and owns an 8-game hitting streak (.441, 15-for-34).

Abraham Almonte went 2-for-5 on Saturday and is 7-for-10 in the series.

Dylan File went 6+ innings for the 5th time this season, all since May 30 over his last 8 starts.

