Louisville Bats roll past Nashville Sounds 9-5

Louisville, KY – The Nashville Sounds were outslugged by the Louisville Bats 9-5 in the rubber match on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.
The Bats hit a couple of home runs in the fourth to pull ahead 5-1. After a Keston Hiura three-run blast got the Sounds within a run in the fifth, Louisville’s Ronnie Dawson hit a grand slam off Zack Brown to give the Bats a sturdy 9-4 lead after five.
For the third time in the series, the Sounds scored first with a run in the opening frame. Jon Singleton singled home Garrett Whitley for the first run. Louisville answered with a leadoff homer to knot things up in the first. Singleton would add a solo shot in the seventh inning for Nashville’s second home run of the afternoon.
The bullpen arms of Matt Hardy, Trevor Kelley and Luis Contreras did their part in keeping a comeback in the cards. Hardy worked a quiet sixth, Kelley pitched a 1-2-3 seventh and Contreras struck out a couple in a scoreless eighth.
Hiura and Singleton had multi-hit games for the Sounds to lead the offense. Brice Turang (1-for-2, R, 3 BB, SB) reached base four times, while Whitley (0-for-2, 3 BB) scored a couple of runs for the Sounds.
The first-place Sounds return to Nashville to start a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday. Left-hander Ethan Small (6-4, 3.34) is scheduled to start for the Sounds. Charlotte’s starter is to be determined. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
- Freddy Peralta (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, 1 BB, 3 K) threw 33 pitches and 22 strikes in his first rehab start for the Sounds.
- Luis Perdomo (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K) struck out the side in his third outing of this rehab stint.
- With three steals today, the Sounds have stolen 5,000 bases in franchise history (dating back to 1978).
- Keston Hiura (2-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI) is 11-for-29 with 5 runs, 4 home runs and 13 RBI in seven Triple-A games this season.
- Brice Turang has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games. He is batting .333 (15-for-45) with 11 runs, 4 doubles, a triple, 2 home runs and 8 RBI in that span.
- Jon Singleton finished the series at Louisville going 6-for-13 (.462 ) with a double, 3 home runs and 8 RBI.
