Austin Peay State University names Eric Morgan as new director of Career Services

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Career Services is moving into a new era of engagement, after the hire of new director Eric Morgan.

Morgan comes to Austin Peay State University from Nashville State, where he worked in Career Services and advising.

Morgan earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Lyon College in Arkansas, and a Master of Divinity from Vanderbilt University. After several years in Middle Tennessee, Morgan is excited to discover more about the Clarksville community.

Among Morgan’s focuses as director will be to further integrate National Association of Colleges and Employers-backed career readiness competencies into the student experience at Austin Peay State University, as well as promote career exploration and pathways between academic and career success.



“The career readiness competencies include essential skills that employers seek in entry-level hires, such as critical thinking, leadership and communication,” Morgan said. “At APSU, we want these competencies to be recognizable to students from their freshman year, with the ultimate goal of post-graduation employment.”



Connecting students with employers is a key part of competency development and career exploration, and Career Services will offer several opportunities for local, regional and national businesses and organizations to engage at APSU this fall.

Upcoming events include:

Military-Affiliated Hiring Event , September 8th – Veteran and military-friendly organizations are invited to network with Austin Peay State University students and alumni.

, September 8th – Veteran and military-friendly organizations are invited to network with Austin Peay State University students and alumni. Campus-wide Internship and Career Expo , September 27th-28th – This two-day event is designed for organizations seeking to recruit Govs from all majors.

, September 27th-28th – This two-day event is designed for organizations seeking to recruit Govs from all majors. School of Nursing Career Fair, November 7th – Organizations are welcome to recruit nursing majors for jobs, internships and nurse residency opportunities.

Online registration for the career fairs is available at www.apsu.edu/careers/events. Additional networking events and mock interview opportunities are also planned for the fall semester.

“We invite employers to attend one or all of our events this fall as a way to increase visibility of hiring opportunities and connect with students and alumni from a variety of backgrounds,” Morgan said.

“Additionally, we are happy to partner with organizations interested in providing other professional and career development opportunities for our students,” stated Morgan.