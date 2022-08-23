Clarksville Police Department’s Victoria Crosby receives Tennessee Highway Safety Office Technician of the Year Award

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to congratulate Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) Investigator Victoria Crosby on being awarded the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) Technician of the Year Award on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022.

The Technician of the Year Award is given to an individual child passenger safety technician who has proved to be an exceptional advocate for child passenger safety as demonstrated by service to caregivers and children through programs, the number of hours worked at child passenger safety events, the number of individual events at which they have worked, the conscientious compliance with the record-keeping tasks, and showing of passion for service to the public.

CPD Investigator Crosby worked tirelessly to ensure the Clarksville Police Department met all the benchmarks to become listed on the state registry as a child passenger seat installation and inspection site.



She has participated in over 70 car seat checks and helped to coordinate and participate in numerous fitting station events during this past year. Crosby is dedicated and passionate about safety and demonstrates it on a weekly basis. Congratulations Investigator Crosby.



If you would like to schedule a car seat safety check to make sure it’s installed properly, contact the Clarksville Police Department and ask for a car seat technician. You can also email Inv. Crosby at victoria.crosby@cityofclarksville.com or call 931.648.0656 ext. 5336.