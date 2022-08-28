CMCSS reminds Parents of Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP)

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) wants parents to know that the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a program that provides eligible households up to $30.00/month toward their internet bills as well as a one-time discount of up to $100.00 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet.

All households with a child who was approved to receive free or reduced-price school meals within the last 12 months under the National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including children who attend schools participating in the Community Eligibility Provision, are eligible for ACP benefits.

Families can check their eligibility, sign up, and find fully covered plans at GetInternet.gov (mobile-accessible and available in Spanish) or by calling 877.384.2575.

The following are additional resources provided by the government:

GetInternet.gov—a one-stop shop to learn about ACP, check eligibility, enroll, and find fully covered internet plans.

White House Fact Sheet on the ACP and its benefits.

Additionally, click here for a resource provided locally by CEMC/Cumberland Connect.