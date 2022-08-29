85.5 F
NASA stops Artemis I launch set for Today

NASA's Artemis I on the launch pad. (NASA)
NASA - National Aeronautics and Space AdministrationWashington, D.C. – NASA reports that the launch director halted today’s Artemis I launch attempt at approximately 7:34am CT. The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft remain in a safe and stable configuration.

Launch controllers were continuing to evaluate why a bleed test to get the RS-25 engines on the bottom of the core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff was not successful and ran out of time in the two-hour launch window.

Engineers are continuing to gather additional data.

