Austin Peay State University announces fan experience for Football home opener

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Football is back in Stacheville!

With the Austin Peay State University football team set to host its first game of the 2022 campaign, APSU athletics has finalized its fan experience ahead of the Governors’ Saturday 6:00pm contest against Presbyterian.

Faith and Family Night, Postgame Fireworks

Saturday’s game against Presbyterian is Faith and Family Night. Special group tickets can be purchased using the password “faith22” at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets. Also, make sure to hang around after the game for postgamefireworks!

Gameday Sponsor – Dominos

Dominos of Clarksville is the official gameday sponsor for Saturday’s home opener. They will be giving away “Chase the Lion” wristbands at all gates prior to the game.

Chick-Fil-A Wilma Rudolph Stache Street

Stache Street returns to the pre-game festivities for the 2022 season, but in a brand-new location!

Taking over the area beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street provides fans the opportunity to enjoy an array of food truck options, activities and more in a family-friendly environment!

Tailgate Alley

For the 11th season, Austin Peay State University athletics presents Tailgate Alley in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Limited single-game spaces are available for $20.00 per game and season ticket members will have access to purchase a season-long tailgating pass for the price of $75.00 per spot.



Fans will be able to take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 2:00pm. Beginning at 4:30pm, Austin Peay State University campus police will close the lot to further parking for the day.

APSU Gov Walk

The team busses will arrive on Drane Street at approximately 3:45pm and Walden will lead the APSU Govs through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium!

All are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Walden and the Governors as they make their way to Fortera Stadium on gameday for the first time this season!

Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ VIPeay Zone

Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks – including beer in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, which will be in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard and will open 30 minutes prior to kickoff before closing at the end of halftime.

Fans that attend Wednesday’s coaches show at Buffalo Wild Wings on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard can receive a pass to the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone by being one of the first 20 people to wear red and order an entrée at the Austin Peay State University Coaches Show.

Fans that receive a pass at the Austin Peay State University Coaches Show must purchase a ticket – in any section – to the upcoming football game and redeem their pass that Saturday.

Tickets are Still on Sale!

Group, season and individual tickets are still on sale. Contact the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) or click here to purchase yours today!