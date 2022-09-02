75.5 F
Clarksville
Saturday, September 3, 2022
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women's Cross Country comes in Sixth at Belmont...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Cross Country comes in Sixth at Belmont Opener

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Cross County's Mikaela Smith crosses the finish line in Friday's Belmont Opener. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Cross County's Mikaela Smith crosses the finish line in Friday's Belmont Opener. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Cross CountryNashville, TN – In her first race donning the Red and White, Savannah Fruth led Austin Peay State University (APSU) in Friday’s Belmont Opener at Percy Warner Park’s Vaughn’s Creek Cross Country Course. 

“I started out really, really quick, and I tried to maintain that pace,” Fruth said. “The course was great. It was very, very well kept. We had some great competition out here.

“I was really excited to represent Austin Peay State University and be able to wear this jersey. It was just super exciting to be able to say ‘Let’s Go Peay’ and to just be a part of this team.”
 
Fruth finished 31st overall in the 5k in a time of 20:22.36, as the APSU Governors placed sixth after totaling 166 points. Friday marked the first race for the Governors under the direction of assistant coach Tony Nicolosi.
 
“They competed really hard,” Nicolosi commented. “We’ve got a tough group of ladies.”
 
Mikaela Smith was 35th after crossing the finish line in 20:44.08. Sydney Freeman took 37th with a time of 20:55.36. Kerra Marsh posted a mark of 21:46.53. Lauren Lewis recorded a time of 22:00.76. Piper Barnhart and Hallie Mattingly rounded out the Austin Peay State University field with times of 22:49.20 and 23:13.49, respectively. 
 
Friday was the first collegiate meet for Barnhart, Freeman, Marsh, and Mattingly.
 
“There’s a lot that we can learn from today, but this was a starting point for us,” Nicolosi said. “This should give us confidence that we’re going to dramatically improve and have one of our best seasons in a while.”
 
Austin Peay State University takes part in the ASUN Pre-Conference Meet on September 16th at John Hunt Cross Country Park in Huntsville, AL. The 5k race begins at 8:15am CT.

Previous articleBlanchfield Army Community Hospital, Northeast Middle School recognized for Education Partnership
Next articleNashville Sounds fast start leads to 6-5 victory over Memphis Redbirds
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online