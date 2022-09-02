Roxy Regional Theatre kicks off 40th Anniversary Season with “Into The Woods”, September 15th – 24th

Clarksville, TN – Venture into a fairytale mash-up at Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre this month — and find out what happens after the happily-ever-afters. “Into The Woods” launches the 40th Anniversary Season at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, September 15th, 2022 at 7:00pm.

“Be careful what you wish for” seems to be the ongoing theme in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Brothers Grimm-inspired musical, directed by Ryan Bowie with music direction by Tyler Saunders.

The story follows The Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to go to the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give some milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse, along the way meeting a host of characters including Little Red, the Wolf, Rapunzel, and two princes.



By the end of the first act, everyone has gotten their wish and will seemingly live happily ever after… but in Act II, when Jack’s beanstalk brings them a visit from an angry Giant, we see how the consequences of their actions haunt them in disastrous ways.



Starring Michael Floriano and Rachel Lind as The Baker and his Wife, Leah Mossman as Cinderella, and Michael Ricciardone as Jack, “Into The Woods” features Stacy Turner as The Witch, Donald Groves as The Narrator and Mysterious Man, Zoe Fox as Little Red Ridinghood, Ariana Perlson as Rapunzel, Sam Alan Johnson as Cinderella’s Prince and the Wolf, David Ridley as Rapunzel’s Prince, Jama Bowen as Jack’s Mother and Cinderella’s Mother, Emily Ruck and Brett Vance as Cinderella’s Stepmother and Father, Olivia White and Faith Konty as Cinderella’s stepsisters Florinda and Lucinda, Meghann Shoulders as Granny and The Giant’s Wife, and David Graham as the puppeteer behind Jack’s cow, Milky White (designed and constructed by Zachary Parker).



“Into The Woods” is produced in part through the generous support of Dr. Ernie & Joan DeWald, Hugh & Joy Hatcher and Stuart Fillmore & Scott Phillips. This production is presented through special arrangements with and all authorized performance materials are provided by Music Theatre International (MTI).



Performances run September 15th through September 24th on Thursdays at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with a 2:00pm matinee on Saturday, September 24th. In keeping with the theatre’s pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Thursday, September 15th, for a $5.00 minimum donation.



Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).



Military can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday and Saturday 8:00pm performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances. APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run and take advantage of $10.00 APSU Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org