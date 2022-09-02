Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce September 2022 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 the Chamber will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals meeting at 12:00 noon, sponsored by New American Funding, at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center, 200 South Second Street. Lunch will be provided.

CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to the economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Terri at terrib@clarksville.tn.us.

The Chamber will host the 28th Annual Membership Golf Scramble on Tuesday, September 13th at Swan Lake Golf Course, 581 Dunbar Cave Road. Cost per player is $75,00 for members, and includes green fees, 1/2 cart, lunch by Jersey Mike’s Subs, beverages and Domino’s Pizza for dinner. Registration and lunch will begin at 11:00am with a shotgun start at 12:00pm. To learn more about becoming an event sponsor, please contact Terri at terrib@clarksville.tn.us.



The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held Thursday, September 15th from 5:00pm – 7:00pm, hosted by Old Glory Distilling Co., at 451 Alfred Thun Road. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information, contact Terri at terrib@clarksville.tn.us.



If you are new to the Chamber or want to learn more about the many opportunities offered by the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, join us on Thursday, September 22nd, for Get To Know Your Chamber. We will meet at 8:00am at the Chamber office, 25 Jefferson Street, Suite 300. This event is geared to help new members learn about all the benefits of the Chamber and meet the staff. This event is free, and no registration is required. For more information contact Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us.



Join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) as district leaders discuss the vision for the school system at the CMCSS Public Education Power Breakfast at 7:00am on Thursday, September 29th at The Press, 211 South Second Street.

Hear from CMCSS Director of Schools, Jean Luda-Vedder, and a panel of CMCSS leaders about the strategic goals of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. The cost is $25.00 for members and $35.00 for non-members. Register online at clarksvillechamber.com or RSVP to Terri at terrib@clarksville.tn.us.