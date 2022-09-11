70.9 F
Clarksville
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Sports

APSU Volleyball loses to #21 Western Kentucky in Three Sets

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Volleyball fights hard, but falls to #21 Western Kentucky. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballBowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a three-set (16-25, 18-25, 16-25) match to No. 21 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to conclude its stay at the Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invitational, Saturday, at E.A. Diddle Arena.

Mikayla Powell led Austin Peay (4-4) with seven kills, while Erin Eisenhart tallied 18 digs – her sixth match this season with 15-or-more digs.

Janvier Buggs earned two of her four service aces early in the first set with the latter cutting the Govs’ deficit to 7-6. Austin Peay State University kept the inaugural set close midway through, tying it at 11 before falling victim to a 7-2 Western Kentucky (9-1) run and eventually dropping the set 18-25
 
After falling in the first set, Austin Peay State University took its first lead following a 4-0 lead at 6-3 in the penultimate frame following three WKU errors and Buggs’ third service ace. The Hilltoppers answered the Govs’ scoring run with a 15-5 run to power themselves to a second-set victory.
 
The Governors led throughout the first half of the final set, holding a one-score advantage with 13 points; however, three-straight WKU points forced the APSU Govs to call timeout.
 
Western Kentucky controlled momentum throughout the remainder of the frame, securing the match following a 25-16 victory.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns to the Dunn Center on Friday, September 16th to take on North Dakota State. The match begins at 12:00pm.

